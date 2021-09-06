Staying warm on Tuesday with storms expected in the evening

Monday rounds off a gorgeous stretch of weather through the back half of the weekend in warm and dry conditions. We can attribute much of this comfortable weather to high pressure outstretched through the region. All good things must come to an end however, and Tuesday will mark the end of this pleasant stint, at least for now.

When you wake up on Tuesday it will already be fairly mild with low temperatures holding on in the mid 60’s. You can expect another nice and sunny start to the day as well. Unfortunately, you will also feel the increase in humidity in the form of sticky air. Throughout the day we will experience plenty of sun and it may even become breezy by the late morning. The southwesterly direction of this wind will provide a boost in our warmth, which should make Tuesday the warmest day of the week with a high in the mid 80’s. If you like the warmth, it will not be a bad day spent outdoors.

Our weather will take a turn in the evening however as a cold front enters from the northwest. This will take advantage of the warm air in place and initiate a line of storms before if moves in. The northwestern portion of the Hoosier State will take the brunt of these storms between 6-9pm with a low threat for damaging wind gusts. The line will progressively weaken as it moves southeast with the severe weather not much of a concern once its through the metro area (around 8-11pm).

On the backside of this front will be the return of pleasant weather, with an early fall-like crispness in the air. Temperatures will top off in the 70s, despite bright and sunny conditions through the work week. Enjoy the September air and get ready for a warmer weekend to follow!