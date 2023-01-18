The next in a series of storm systems has arrived late Wednesday. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity before midnight.

MORE RAIN

It’s been a soggy start to our year as storms keeping rolling across the Nation in two to three day intervals. Rain is spreading north and increasing in coverage to nearly 100% by 8 pm Wednesday. Downpours could even include a thunderstorm or two before midnight as temperatures rise as a warm front lifts north from southern Indiana.

It’s all rain again with this system and heavy totals are possible. Multiple machines are producing totals of one-inch or more. Locally higher totals are possible with the prospects of a few embedded thunderstorms later tonight along and ahead of the approaching warm front. Nearly all the rain from this system will fall tonight and the rain will cut off sharply before sunrise.

Temperatures are expected to climb through the night as the parent storm passes off to our northwest. This places central Indiana in the storms warm sector and temperatures could easily reach the upper 50s to 60-degrees. While we are to get rain, multiple states are under winter storm warnings out west with snowfall totals of up to one-foot possible in Nebraska and Iowa.

CHECKING IN ON OUR SNOW SEASON

Our snow season is once again pretty weak.

The snow season struggles as we pass midway point of January. To-date a mere 4.4″ of snow has been recorded in Indianapolis with most of it, 2.7″, falling in mid-November. This snow season ranks 28th least snowiest on record.

There has been NO MEASURED SNOW this January through the 18th of the month. This has only happened three times in the past thirty-three years. Only 15 January’s on record have produced this little amount of snow on record. Snowfall records date back 138 years.

COLDER DAYS AHEAD?

Wednesday marked the 22 consecutive day at or above normal and we are way overdue for a change. The signals are strong that a more seasonal brand of air is coming soon and may start as early as this weekend. Temperatures will cool Friday in the wake of this storm and the next in the series may have more cold air available here to bring on some wet snow and possibly light snow accumulations. The parade of storms will continue as we look down the road to a new system middle of next week that will also have more colder air afforded. Thinking is that prospects for snow will be better as we end the month and open February.

-B