Steady rain ending, cooler shift next couple of days

Rain will ease by late morning, as a stronger cold front sweeps across the state! This front will bring cooler air for the afternoon, but also a return to some limited sunshine late in the day. Expect to need the umbrella through late morning and a heavier coat this afternoon, as winds turn breezy and from the northwest (behind the front). Afternoon highs will hold steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

This evening, scattered clouds and colder air will work in for the overnight, but at least a dry evening ahead! Lows tonight, tomorrow morning will start in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will bring a few showers and cloudy skies at times, as highs reach the middle to lower 50s. Plenty of dry hours will be available in selected counties.

Additional rain chances on Thursday with a bump of warmth before colder air returns to round out the workweek on Friday!