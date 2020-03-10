Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

Steady rain ending, cooler shift next couple of days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 48°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 70% 56° 48°

Wednesday

54° / 37°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 54° 37°

Thursday

62° / 44°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 62° 44°

Friday

51° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 51° 38°

Saturday

42° / 39°
Rain and snow
Rain and snow 60% 42° 39°

Sunday

50° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 50° 27°

Monday

52° / 30°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 0% 52° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

8 AM
Showers
60%
54°

52°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
43°
Data pix.

Rain will ease by late morning, as a stronger cold front sweeps across the state! This front will bring cooler air for the afternoon, but also a return to some limited sunshine late in the day. Expect to need the umbrella through late morning and a heavier coat this afternoon, as winds turn breezy and from the northwest (behind the front). Afternoon highs will hold steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

This evening, scattered clouds and colder air will work in for the overnight, but at least a dry evening ahead! Lows tonight, tomorrow morning will start in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will bring a few showers and cloudy skies at times, as highs reach the middle to lower 50s. Plenty of dry hours will be available in selected counties.

Additional rain chances on Thursday with a bump of warmth before colder air returns to round out the workweek on Friday!

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News