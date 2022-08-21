INDIANAPOLIS – After scattered rainfall throughout the evening, improving weather will come by the start of the work week. The next big story will not just be drier weather, but a return to summer-like heat!

Clearing up on Monday

Clouds will still win out the sky as we wake Monday morning, but this may be the last time for several days that the sun is not widely abundant. An expansive area of high pressure will move into the Midwest region and this will dry out any remnant moisture. Clouds will clear out before the end of the day and this will allow highs to return to the low 80s. A light northerly wind will keep things comfortable before we begin our warm up later on.

Late summer heat!

A cool start to Tuesday can be expected as high pressure begins to move overhead. Low temps may be in the mid to upper 50s across the area, but this will be a cold as it gets for at least the next week! With high pressure overhead, dry air and a mostly sunny sky will allow us to warm up quick with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday & Thursday will be very similar weather-wise with a mostly sunny sky and wind transitioning to southerly. The southerly direction of the wind will result from the high pressure system progressing eastward. Each day will be excellent for outdoor activities if you’re okay with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will be minimal, but non-zero as we head into Friday and the weekend. Humidity and cloud cover will tick up slightly too. Highs will remain in the upper 80s, with a fair chance to reach 90 again by Sunday.