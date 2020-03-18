Steady showers return today; temperatures turn mild Thursday

After a pleasant St. Patrick’s Day with sunshine, the weather pattern takes a turn as rain and storm chances rise. We are waking up to quiet conditions and cloudy skies around central Indiana. It would not be a bad idea to grab an umbrella or jacket if you have plans to be out today. Roads will be in good shape driving into work this morning, but the pavement will become wet by midday.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible today as a warm front approaches the state. The rain will become steady at times, especially by the evening rush hour. The additional clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool with afternoon highs near 50 degrees.

We are tracking spring-like weather for the first day of spring! Behind the warm front, southerly winds will increase, and temperatures will quickly rise into the mid to upper 60s! Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area tomorrow ahead of an inbound cold front. Some storms on Thursday may turn strong and could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Showers will linger early Friday morning, but will quickly exit with the passing cold front. Air temperatures will go from the upper 60s early Friday to upper 20s by early Saturday morning! The large temperature gradient will keep wind speeds elevated on Friday.

Cooler air is going to channel into the Midwest this weekend, which means temperatures will once again dip below normal. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright and quiet with highs in the 40s!