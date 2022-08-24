INDIANAPOLIS – High pressure continues to dominate weather around the Circle City and across the entire Midwest region. It has largely kept our weather from changing much with highs staying in the low to mid 80s for the 4th straight day. While this system slowly moves east, the door slowly opens for a rise in our temperatures.



Wednesday morning low temperatures were very cool! High pressure in close proximity generally provides conditions favorable for sharp overnight temperature drops.

Beautiful weather thrives on Thursday

Another cool morning will be underway as we transition to the start of Thursday. Lows will drop back into the upper 50s in many outlying areas with it staying a few degrees warmer in the metro area. The day will be off to another very sunny start and this will help us get up to about 80 degrees by lunchtime. Dry and comfortable conditions will help. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, but highs will continue to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers will then enter the state after dark, but the overall pattern maintains dry weather.

Summer-like heat by the weekend

Friday will be another warm one, though we may fall back a degree or two due to an increase in cloud cover as a weak wave of energy passes through the state. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with isolated PM storms. Humidity will begin to slowly increase on the back of a southerly wind too.

This weekend will feature the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday! Each day is expected to be partly cloudy with some humidity. The key difference is the wind. Sunday will be a breezy one with strong southerly flow contributing to the warmth, which may linger into the start of next week as well.