Steamy day ahead; less humid for the weekend

It has been a hazy morning across central Indiana. The visibility has dropped below a quarter of a mile at times through the early morning. The fog is going to lift by 10 AM and skies will remain mostly sunny through midday. As we head into the afternoon, more clouds are going to build into the state. There is a cold front situated west of Indiana today. The approaching boundary could produce a few spotty showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Temperatures are going soar into the upper 80s late in the afternoon and it’s going to feel sticky throughout the day. Dew points in the mid-60s will make it feel rather uncomfortable. Heat indices could rise into the lower 90s if you factor in the humidity with warm air temperatures.

Spotty storm chances will drop overnight and skies will become partly cloudy after 10 PM. Drier and less humid conditions are going to build back into the state by the weekend! Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will quickly swing back up into the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s by next Tuesday! Indianapolis has a shot of reaching the 90° mark for the first time this year. By Wednesday, the remnants from “Cristobal” will travel north and impact the weather in the Midwest. Showers and thunderstorms from the weakening system will bring scattered showers, storms and windy weather to central Indiana next Wednesday.