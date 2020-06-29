Steamy, unsettled open to the week; 90’s not too far off!

After a weekend of scattered showers and storms, more on the way today! And much like Sunday, larger gaps of dry weather should be expected. The tropical air (higher dew points) remains in place and the added sun will make for some uncomfortable hours across the state. Storms could produce locally heavy rain and some lightning…if you hear thunder, go inside until it passes.

Storm chances will remain through Wednesday evening (first day of July), as daily highs reach the middle to upper 80’s. A stronger ridge will begin to build in by Thursday and likely “cap the atmosphere!” When this happens, the air becomes too warm aloft to produce storm chances with peak heating. So, in turn, a dry stretch takes holds just in time for the weekend.