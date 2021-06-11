Steamy weekend ahead as storm chances become more limited

Patchy fog, haze and mugginess remains again for the morning rush hour, while temperatures hold in the lower 70s. As additional sunshine builds in today, expect a more limited storm threat across the state.

Any downpour today could bring some lightning but any severe threat (hail and damaging winds) appear highly unlikely. Afternoon highs are a touch warmer today with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s for downtown. Winds today, light and from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Zoobilation is tonight…expect a very warm and muggy evening but mainly dry, as skies clear overnight. More fog likely in spots by Saturday morning.

The weekend brings additional heat both days and a limited chance of storms during the afternoon. A cold front is still on the way by Sunday evening. This will bring a drop in dew points and eventually a cooler flow by Monday night and into Tuesday!