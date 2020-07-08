Sticky, hot, tropical feel still holding; slight break arrives for weekend

Live Guardian Radar remains fairly quiet again to start another workday morning across Indiana. With sunrise comes another hot day with isolated, afternoon storms. Today should mark our 6th straight 90° day and our 10th 90+ degree day for the summer. Spotty storms remain with more intense downpours, some lightning and brief wind gusts.

Expect the same on Thursday before a stronger “cold” front drops in on Friday. This will give the state our best chance of rain and storms coverage-wise. Some stronger storms will be in the mix before tapering off Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The weekend will still be warm but not as intense, while 90s take a break, along with a slight pullback in dew points. Everything is pointing to another heat wave coming by Tuesday of next week, in other words, round two!