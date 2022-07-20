It is a sticky start to the day with temperatures in the lower 70s and dew points near the 70-degree mark! This is just the beginning to another hot and humid day for central Indiana. A Heat Advisory has been issued for south-central Indiana from 1 PM to 8 PM today because of the high heat.

Highs are projected to rise into the mid-90s this afternoon. It will feel even hotter with the humidity in place. Heat indices will peak into the lower 100s later today. At least there will be a strong breeze that should bring some relief during the heat of the day. Southwesterly winds will gust up to 25 MPH.

There is a chance for late-day showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the eastern half of the state. The Storm Prediction Central has highlighted east-central Indiana under a slight risk zone, meaning any storm that triggers may potentially turn strong to severe. However, the more favorable atmosphere for storm development is going to be over Ohio today. Main threats with storms are gusty winds and hail.

A cold front is going to travel over the state tonight and a wind shift will occur. The northwesterly winds will bring less humid conditions tonight and into Thursday. Skies are going to be mostly clear tonight and tomorrow. Highs will still likely climb near 90° even behind the cold front.

A heat is underway through the weekend. Temperatures will drive into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday! Rain chances are going to be low until early next week when another cold front arrives to the Ohio Valley.