Stifling heat holds; storm chances around through Friday

Gross heat and humidity remain intact across the state today, as another heat advisory will kick in at 1 p.m., including Indianapolis. The combination of intense heat and thick dew points will make a “feels-like” temperature between 98°-104°! Unhealthy no doubt and very unforgiving for working outdoors.

Storm chances will be possible from the morning through the evening, as the heat and humidity will keep things a but unsettled. Random locations and timing will make it difficult in pinpointing where these set up but any healthier storm could produce a stronger gust, lightning and heavier downpours. Check in from time to time with our free “Weather Authority” app.

More of the same for Thursday with additional intense heat. Friday, storm chances increase in coverage, as a cold front moves through the state. Most rainfall should be exiting the state late Friday evening and overnight. This will result in a drop in humidity, cooler flow and a great weekend ahead! Enjoy…