Stifling heat remains this week; storm chances limited!

After a holiday weekend that brought hot temperatures, lots of dry space with only a few, random storms in location…expect more of the same for this workweek! Dangerous levels of heat and humidity will take its toll while working outdoors. These are the days, where if you are not hydrating, heat exhaustion or heat stroke can come on quickly. Water, water, water…

This pattern will hold through the week with no threat of record highs to fall but the heat indices will be pushing 100° or higher at times!

Expect a cold front to drop into the area by Saturday! This should help to break the 90° streak, along with a greater chance of storms for the state. The cool down will be short-lived but welcomed by many…