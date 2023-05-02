INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures once again in the 30s and 40s. It will be another cool day as we continue our gradual warming trend into the weekend.

Cool, breezy Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s, still well below average for this time of year. Showers will be spotty in nature this afternoon too. Northwest winds will continue at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Showers exit this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

Warming trend continues

Temperatures will warm up a few degrees each day heading into the weekend. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s. Overnight lows will also warm up into the 40s the next few nights. 70s return by this weekend.

Next rain chances

Friday will bring rain chances, especially to our southeast, with some heavy rain possible. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Stay tuned.

Long-term forecast

After a below-average week of temperatures to open May, temperatures should warm up next week, with the chance of above-average temperatures too!

Indianapolis 7-day