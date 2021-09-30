Still warm and still dry; rain arrives for the weekend

Mostly clear skies and another great start this morning, as bright sunshine dominates the skyline for your Thursday and the last day of the month! This dry, warm stretch rolls on with more 80° heat today, as winds remain light from the east at 5-10 mph. Enjoy another fantastic day with comfortable dew points in the middle 50s. Enjoy!

Expect another incredible night ahead too, for the Indians game, as the last home stand is now underway at Victory Field.

Friday brings additional warmth and sunshine to wrap up a warm, quiet week of weather and the first day of October!

The weekend will bring rising rain chances, as the pattern turns unsettled and cloudier. Saturday still looks mainly dry until the afternoon before scattered showers move in. Rain will increase in coverage by Saturday night and into Sunday. Sunday still appears the wettest of the weekend, with a few storms possible for the southern third of the state. Cooler flow returning for early next week!