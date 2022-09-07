INDIANAPOLIS – After a few muggy days, the humidity levels are dropping making for more comfortable conditions, but still warm, to wrap up the work week. Rain chances hold off until this weekend.

Comfortable, warm Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph, bringing in the drier airmass. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some patchy to dense fog will possible by Thursday morning.

Lower humidity, drier air moves in

Drier, more comfortable air continues into Thursday as well! Friday will still be on the more comfortable side but humidity will begin to build back in ahead of our next rain chances. The sticky conditions move back in for the weekend.

Warm for the rest of the week

Temperature-wise for the rest of the week will remain in the middle 80s. Our average highs for this time of year are typically in the lower 80s. The rest of this week looks above average. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances into the weekend

A stronger colder front will bring shower and storm chances into the weekend. Behind that front will also be cooler-than-average temperatures. Timing and totals are still uncertain. More details to come.