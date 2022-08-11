Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight with lows now nearing 60° in many locations to begin the day. Expect an incredible sunrise and a comfortable start to your Thursday. Today’s sunshine, light winds and drier dew points will bring a quick rise in temperatures through early afternoon before a cold front arrives.

This new cold front will be the instigator for a few, limited showers and isolated storms passing through from mid-afternoon and into early evening statewide. Expect a very narrow band of showers and storms to move quickly in and out of your area. Hours of impact for the central part of the state between 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Skies clear quickly and temperatures will cool nicely overnight! The last supermoon of the year will be enjoyed with peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Also, known as, the pink moon “due to the bloom of ground pylox, a pink flower commonly found in North America according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.”

Friday marks my pick of the week, as temperatures will be perfect, winds refreshing and plenty of sunshine…enjoy!

The weekend brings a great conditions on Saturday with mild air and dry conditions. Sunday will bring an early storm chance and isolated, lingering chances for the afternoon but plenty of dry time in between.