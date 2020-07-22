Storm chances diminish as heat builds in for upcoming weekend

Scattered storms will continue to weaken this morning, as they advance to the east. Thankfully, no warnings were issued, and the rainfall is much needed. Expect more dry time to build through the afternoon as storm chances turn widely scattered. Another warm, tropical day is expected while dew points hover in the lower 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 80s in most locations on steady southwest winds.

Hotter weather will take hold in the days ahead as storm chances become more limited—nearing 90° heat by Friday afternoon and likely 90s will hold over the weekend. A new front will arrive on Monday afternoon, bringing a greater chance of rain and storms…followed by a cooldown for midweek!