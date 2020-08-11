Storm chances drop, heat remains

After two rounds of storms on Monday and countless reports of wind damage/power outages last night, the pattern is settling down now. This morning will be dry and muggy with temperatures hovering in the lower 70s and solid visibility. Hazy sunshine through the day and a light northwest wind should bring our highs back to the middle 80s. A slim shower/storm chance will be possible but well south of Indianapolis by late afternoon. Most will stay dry.

A change in the pattern, really a shift south, is now taking what looked like an active week of storm chances to hardly nothing! As the front drops south and stalls across Kentucky, storm prospects become minimal and mostly for the southern 1/3 of the state through the remainder of the workweek.

Hotter days ahead by the weekend as we flirt with 90° heat from Friday through Sunday evening.