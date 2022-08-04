INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana for the next few days.

Thursday night Indians game

Thursday evening showers

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening. These storms will be more organized during the evening commute, then begin to break up after sunset. By 9 p.m. the storm activity becomes more isolated.





🌡️HOLY COW! I was blown away when I saw the dew point in Kokomo rise to 81° in minutes with an air temp of just 84°



🔥Got excited to check what that made the heat index… NEAR 100! It's feeling like 98° currently in Kokomo–sheesh! Nice 14° spread. Muggy, muggy. #INwx pic.twitter.com/ygU4PLOjeK — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) August 4, 2022

Rain totals by Friday morning

It looks like some central Indiana locations may pick up over an inch of rainfall by Friday morning. Additional showers for Friday morning and afternoon will add to these totals as we head to the weekend.

Drought monitor update

The US drought monitor looks much healthier with today’s latest report. Now just 29% of the state is under abnormally dry conditions.

Friday at a glance

Friday rain chances

Early morning showers and thunderstorms may start back up again by 4 a.m. Heavier rain chances will be more in the first half of the day. In the afternoon and evening hours, storms become more isolated, and rain showers become more widely scattered.





Rainfall totals through Saturday morning

Indianapolis gets close to reporting an inch of rain by the time the weekend hits. Additional showers through the weekend will further help drought conditions across the state.