Storm chances lessen as hot dome builds into the weekend

Expect a foggy, hazy start in spots this Wednesday morning, as we enter into a new month! Bright sunshine and muggy conditions will make for another steamy day, while highs reach the upper 80s. Isolated storms will be back in the mix today too, mainly driven by daytime heating and just enough instability around. Keep in mind, less in coverage than Tuesday afternoon.

Hot dome begins its push in tomorrow (Thursday)! As the heat pours in and slightly more stable air builds aloft, we will begin to “cap” the atmosphere. This will inhibit storm development and create one long, hot stretch of weather for the holiday weekend and beyond! Be sure to find cool spots, shade, and lots of water for your body during the fourth of July weekend. Be safe…