Indianapolis came oh so close to hitting 90° but it practically felt like it did thanks to the added humidity levels. Once again on Tuesday, heat indices were in the low-to-mid 90s thanks to continued southwest flow giving us very moist dew points. Wednesday will start off muggy before a cold front passes through and changes our weather setup around Central Indiana.

A few showers and storms will move northeast thanks to an upper-level disturbance in our atmosphere. No severe threat for tonight and early Wednesday but some downpours are possible. The severe threat stays west with this line. It will be another muggy night as overnight lows will only get into the lower 70s.

Radar Tuesday Evening

Futurecast Wednesday 6:10 AM Futurecast Wednesday 9:20 AM

Wednesday will be the last muggy and hotter day of this stretch. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s and dew points still around 70° will add the additional mugginess to the air. Timing on the first round will be Wednesday morning through 7-8 a.m. We’ll have a “lull” in the precipitation during the middle portion of the day before additional redevelopment is possible ahead of the passing cold front Wednesday evening.

It’s possible some of these storms could turn noisy, as the Storm Prediction Center placed spots along and east of Indianapolis under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday evening. Gusty winds are the biggest threat but it’s overall a low severe risk. This will be around dinnertime and into the evening.

After we get through Wednesday’s cold front, dew points will rapidly drop as cooler “northwest flow” returns to the area coming straight from Canada. This will make it feel much more comfortable outside with much less moisture in the air. Temperatures will also be slightly below normal in the upper 70s to near 80°. Much-needed relief is on the way!

Dew Points BEFORE the Cold Front Dew Points AFTER the Cold Front