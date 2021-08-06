Storm chances possible Saturday, 90s by Sunday

We started off this morning warmer than past mornings this week and we added a few more degrees this afternoon. We will continue our warming trend this weekend and next week. Storm chances are possible for the day on Saturday and every day next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with a few clouds and shower chances to our north. Showers and storms will move south during the overnight hours.

Saturday will bring storm chances in what looks like two waves. The first wave will be in the morning. The second wave will be during the afternoon with storms popping and feeding off the heat and humidity of the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with feel-like temperatures in the 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Sunday will be dry and hot. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Monday temperatures will top off in the lower 90s again with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s and close to the triple digits. Monday will begin our daily chances of showers and storms.

As we head into next week temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a chance of showers and storms each day. Feel-like temperatures will again be close to 100°. It looks like the 90s will stick around into the end of next week.