INDIANAPOLIS – Storms have covered much of the Hoosier State today as our warm & humid weather pattern begins to break down. Showers and storms will remain in the forecast as we head through the remainder of the weekend too.

Saturday afternoon storms

Thunderstorms began to pop up across the state early this afternoon as the atmospheric cap broke due to all the daytime heating. As the afternoon progressed, further heating allowed storms to become numerous and a few quite strong. A pair of severe storms were reported to have dropped between quarter and half dollar sized hail. Storms will weaken as we progress through the rest of the afternoon and eventually dissipate by the early evening.

5:00pm radar update

Storms fizzle & exit by sunset tonight

Dry and sunny start to Sunday

Sunday will begin quite comfortable will an abundance of sun and temps in the 60s. Temperatures will increase quickly even with a little bit of humidity and overall light southerly flow. By the mid afternoon, temps should be reaching the mid 80s across much of Central Indiana. Our warming will be disrupted as storms begin to develop late in the day however.

Storms return Sunday evening

By around 4pm it will become important to stay weather aware and keep an eye to the sky. Isolated storm activity will begin ahead of an approaching cold front. This activity will become more widespread as we head into the early evening hours and the front begins to sweep through. The chance for a few damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible. Even a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out. Things will improve quickly after dark however and the storm threat should subside after midnight.

The upcoming work week will be cooler and more comfortable with temperatures returning to the 70s. Humidity will be out of the region for at least the first several days as well. All things considered, these will be great days to enjoy some time outdoors!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast