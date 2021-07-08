Storm chances remain today; unsettled pattern to take hold for weekend and beyond

Scattered showers and storms are already active on the radar this morning (north and west of downtown,) while chances will remain through the afternoon and evening. Gaps of dry time will be in the mix, but at any time today, a passing shower or storm could impact your outdoor plans.

With some sunshine, although hazy, expect highs reaching the lower to middle 80s for most of central Indiana. Any storms today could bring a quick inch of rain, lightning and some stronger gusts up to 55 mph.

This evening, a passing cold front will bring the rain and storm chances to an end, while skies clear in the overnight. A wedge of cooler, drier air (lower dew points) will slide into the state. This should make for a great day on Friday and certainly more comfortable, as we wrap up the workweek.

Tropical Storm Elsa remains busy while it churns across the Carolinas and heads up the East Coast over the weekend. Heavy rainfall totals with steady, damaging winds and some local flooding from Washington D.C. to Boston is expected through Saturday evening.

Our weekend will bring additional rain and storms! Both days appear unsettled with some heavy rainfall, potentially at times, along with stronger storms. For now, Sunday looks to be the wettest and most active of the two day weekend.

Look for more updates in the next couple of days on rainfall amounts.