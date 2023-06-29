This morning remains warm and more humid, as temperatures are holding in the upper 60s and smog hovers from the wildfires in Canada. A new storm complex is developing (4:30 a.m.) across Illinois. We are currently watching the progress and direction of its movement. Indications are that this complex will reach parts of Indiana before 8 a.m., especially in southwestern Indiana. A few warnings will be possible with the main threat being hail and wind damage.

By this afternoon, heat will steadily build and haziness will remain, as temperatures reach the upper 80s in many locations. Additional storms will be possible too with another storm complex developing and moving across the state. This will bring the threat again of wind damage, hail, and a slight possibility of a tornado. These storm chances could take us into the evening, so be sure to be weather aware of any warnings in your area.

This unsettled pattern will remain through the beginning of the holiday weekend bringing daily storm chances but plenty of dry time too! More heat and humidity will keep the last days of June above average.