Storm chances return Monday followed by relief from the humidity

As promised, it was a hot and humid close to the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday made it back to the 90s for the 13th time in Indianapolis this year. Southwesterly winds streamed in more moisture, sending dew point temperatures to miserable levels, in the 70s. Some areas across central Indiana even saw a heat index above 100° Sunday afternoon!

It’s been a HOT July! There’s only 5 days left in the month. So far, 85% of the days have been above average with 10 of those days this month reaching 90-degrees in Indianapolis.

WE NEED RAIN

Over the last 4 days, many of us haven’t had a drop of rain The latest drought monitor upgraded portions of central Indiana to be “moderately dry.” Storms arrive Monday (some strong) and SOME could see up to an inch of rain while others will still receive minimal totals.

The cold front that will trigger showers and storms, plus bring us relief from the humidity, arrives Monday afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible early Monday morning but most stay dry. The front moves through during the afternoon and showers and thunderstorms chances rise quickly after 1 PM. We could see a few strong, gusty storms develop from these along with the chance for isolated severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any strong storms, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

The rain moves out by early Tuesday morning and humidity will be dropping to more comfortable levels for the next couple days.