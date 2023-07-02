Central Indiana is drying out after seeing showers and storms during the overnight. However, skies are overcast to kick-off our Sunday. There should be more breaks in the clouds by the late morning hours and ahead of the thunderstorm activity this afternoon.

Highs are going to be a few degrees cooler compared to Saturday. Temperatures will still reach into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon. Dew points nearing 70° will make it feel even hotter with heat indices in the lower 90s.

Storm chances return this afternoon as a cold front sweeps over the state this evening. Ahead of the boundary (after 2 PM), scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to fire up. A couple storms may become strong to severe with the primary concern being gusty winds. The more prominent severe weather risk exists over Kentucky and Tennessee today.

By Monday, the humidity levels will drop, and it will feel more comfortable outside. Skies will turn partly cloudy tomorrow with an isolated shower/storm chance in the afternoon. Most of the isolated showers will occur over the eastern half of the state.

The Fourth of July is looking dry and very warm as highs approach 90° in Indianapolis! The temperatures are going to fall back into the upper 70s by the time fireworks displays begin at dusk.