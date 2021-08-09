Storm chances rise in coverage today; tropical heat continues

Expect a very humid morning across the state, while temperatures hold in the middle to lower 70s. Storms are holding together out west in Illinois and southwestern Indiana, as of 5 a.m. but should be advancing slowly east through mid-morning. Indications are that the steadiest of rainfall for the morning will fall in the southern half of the state.

As more heat increases through the day, a similar chance for the rest of the area. With that said, some areas will once again receive no rainfall or only trace amounts. The added clouds and rain-cooled air should keep our temperatures down a touch compared to the weekend. In the terms of severe weather, that appears low, with strong gusts, lightning and heavy downpours being the primary threat!

Tuesday through Thursday will bring a more limited chance of rain and storms, or at least in coverage, as heat builds, along with oppressive dew points. The incredibly juicy air could push our heat indices into the 100° (feels-like) range! Tough for working outside…

Friday will bring a cold front, storm chances and a change in our air mass for the weekend! Slightly cooler, drier air on tap for both Saturday and Sunday.