Storm chances rise later tonight; Numbers don’t lie, severe season here has been quiet so far

QUIET SO FAR

We are into the month of May and severe weather season is typically at its height. The Moths of April, May and June often bring the heaviest of storms and produce the most tornadoes in the state. May annually produces 269 tornadoes nation-wide, just ahead of June.

In Indiana the state will experience on average six tornadoes in May, up from four last month.

2021 had been a quiet year for severe weather in Indiana with only 14 reports all year. To-date there have been 8 hail reports and 6 damaging winds reports state-wide. Only one of the 14 occurred in April and for the first time in seven years, there were NO tornado warnings issued from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis during the month of April.

FEW STORMS TONIGHT

We are monitoring trends in western Illinois at the time of this post for a cluster of storms to charge east and reach the state line at or just after 8pm Monday. Depicted below in the image form two different short-tern forecasts, a the storms may produce some hail and a damaging with threat. We are out looked for the possibility of a severe storm by the Storm Prediction Center tonight. We favor the window for the strong of severe storm from after 8pm through 12/1 AM Tuesday morning. We will be closely watching the storms in Illinois and be sure to check in again on air and on line this evening.