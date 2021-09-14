Storm chances tonight! Humidity drop for midweek

Another warm, dry start this morning, as the high dew points will make for a sticky sunrise! Southwest winds will continue through the day and increase in speed (up to 25 mph), as warmth boosts area temperatures back into the upper 80s.

Storm chances will be on the rise by this evening, with the arrival of a cold front. Much needed rain will bring some areas a healthy downpour through the overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with higher gusts, some hail and lightning.

Wednesday will bring an end to rainfall before noon, as clouds slowly clear from the north to the south. Along with an increase in sunshine by mid-afternoon, humidity will drop, marking a more comfortable end to the day.

Thursday will bring the best of the week. By the weekend, warmer and more humid air will begin to creep in gradually, as summertime warmth still hangs across the Ohio Valley.