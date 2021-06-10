Storm density lessens as heat begins to build

Patchy fog and high mugginess out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hold in the lower 70s statewide. Limited showers remain on the radar but most of us will enjoy a dry start.

Additional sunshine today and storms, not as dense, throughout the day, should help drive our temperatures into the middle 80s.

More heat will pour in for Friday and into the weekend, as highs flirt near 90° both days of Saturday and Sunday, heat indices pushing the lower 90s. Again, storm threat remains but more limited in coverage.

A more pronounced cold front will arrive early next week and help drive out the heat and more importantly humidity way down bringing an end, for now, to the tropical, uncomfortable feel.