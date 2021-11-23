Storm-free for travel Wednesday, rain arrives for Thanksgiving

Across the Nation, the biggest travel day of the year will not be impacted by any significant weather. However, rain will impact the holiday weekend and this could be the wettest Thanksgiving in over a decade.

COLDEST OF THE SEASON DEPARTS

Early Tuesday morning produced the coldest temperature of the season and coldest since last February when the city of Indianapolis dipped to 20-degrees. Many outlying areas reached the mid/upper teens under clear skies and light wind. The sprawling, high pressure with origins from the arctic was behind the chill but has already shifted east Tuesday night and a warm up is underway.

A warm front will be passing here in the early morning hours of Wednesday. The surge in temperatures is impressive and while we start the day chilly, it will not be as cold as Tuesday morning and we will end the day in the 50s along with gusty southwest winds. Travel Wednesday will not be terribly impacted by weather across the Nation as we look for mainly storm-free conditions from coast to coast. Late Wednesday, rain will gather and increase along a cold front late that arrives here for Thanksgiving.

MOIST TURKEY

The rain will spread across the area in the predawn hours Thursday and begin falling steadily by daybreak. Rainfall will expand to nearly 80% coverage mid-morning then begin to decrease though the afternoon. As the day progresses, showers will scatter, ease and eventually end with cooler air arriving on a wind shift to the northwest.

Rainfall of around a quarter-inch is possible with locally higher amounts thus making this the first measurable rain for the holiday in five years and the wettest since 2010. It was eleven years ago when the all-time wettest Thanksgiving was recorded, 2010 when 1.45″ was recorded

A check of the Thanksgiving holiday temperatures shows this will the 7th straight year failing to reach 50-degrees. Most recently in 2019 the high was a mere 39-degees.

.