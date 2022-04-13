The early showers and storms are having a big impact on today’s severe weather threat. The early rounds were more questionable and adding dry time let alone sunshine could make these storms more dangerous.

UPDATE 3pm: We are holding our own and with each passing hour late afternoon it is looking more and more favorable that an outbreak of severe storms is not going to unfold – here.

First round of rain has moved harmlessly off to the NE and has lingered long enough to slow increase in storm intensity with round #2. Uptick in t-storms still expected thru 6pm however intensity still questionable. It still looks to get bumpy later tonight as Round #3 and final round approaches this evening.

Storms could produce damaging winds later tonight as a powerful jet stream approaches.

The Storm Prediction Center has out-looked most of Indiana for a ‘slight risk’ of severe storms this evening.

A damaging wind threat with these storm continues and could be most impactful after 6pm through 12am. TRENDS toward more significant storms south are emerging. We will monitor. We are not in the clear as rain and storms will increase again late this evening reaching peak coverage before midnight. The rain and the storms will abruptly ends as cold front sweeps the state by 2am.

Despite the rainy weather and possibility of severe storms – 63° start Wednesday marks the WARMEST MORNING of 2022! That’s the normal low temperature for June 15th – two months from now.