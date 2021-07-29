Storm threat early this evening may produce local damaging wind gusts

4pm UPDATE: Storms to increase in coverage (30% – 40%) this evening. The Storm Prediction Center is considering a Severe T-storm Watch within next few hours for the potential of a few storms with damaging wind gusts.

The storm threat will be at its height at or before 8pm while a wind shifting front settles south. The storms are to drop into southern Indiana before 9pm and the threat for additional showers and storms will end.

The most energized air is in central and west/southwestern Indiana late Thursday – where a more favorable environment should produce some of the heavier storms later this evening. Short-term forecast model in the image below suggests heavier storms across southwest central Indiana before 9pm. The primary threat is for damaging winds, but hail is possible along with a brief tornado.