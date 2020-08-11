Storm threat eases and ends; Several reports of wind damage

UPDATE 10 PM

The severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted early across Central Indiana as storms have settled well south Monday evening. The storms left their mark with numerous reports of toppled trees and downed power-lines. Late Monday, the state of Indiana reported over 150,000 outages with Carroll county experiencing nearly 60% outage county wide. Just after 10 pm IPL reported just under 10,000 without power.

Hardest hit Iowa and Illinois at peak reported nearly a half-million customers each without power across their states.

DERECHO

The storm that swept the U.S. started in South Dakota and raced through five states producing wide-spread wind damage. The term “derecho” is a Spanish term for “straight ahead” and used by meteorologists to describe these long lived and long traveled storm clusters. The complex roared across Iowa producing winds of 112 mph in Midway and 100 mph in Hiawatha, Iowa and continued into Illinois with gusts of 92 mph in Dixon.

While the winds here were not as strong the gusts were impressive and included 70 mph reports from Camden (Carroll county) Russiaville (Howard county) and Attica (Fountain county). The airport measured a gust of 61 mph just after 7:30 and in Homecroft a gust topped 65 mph.

Storm reports were wide-spread and topped 714 reports and still growing at the time of this post. Today marked the second most active severe weather day in the nation only trailing April 12th wit 797 reports.

The storm threat will eases and end after 3-4 am over south-central Indiana and area-wide well before sunrise. Damp and soggy conditions are expected to start Tuesday with some areas still experiencing standing or high water.