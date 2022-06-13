The severe thunderstorm watch has been cancelled just before 6pm for most of central Indiana. Storms are possible again late night

BIG DOWNPOURS

The storms that developed in the highly humid environment delivered blinding rainfall and localized flooding. Numerous storms produced flooding rainfall and prompted Flash Flood Warnings. Nearly 2″ of rain fell in under on hour in Hancock county near Maxwell.

Most of the storms were out of the state by 6pm and that complex is now exiting into southwestern Ohio. The rest of the evening will be more calm with little or no rain or storms for several hours if not well into the night.

Some of the storm reports Monday afternoon included 1″ diameter hail in Michigantown (Clinton county) and winds gust to 58 mph in Richmond.

RIM OF FIRE PATTERN BRINGS RENEWED STORM THREAT

The core of the heat will expand overnight eventually delivering near-record or record setting heat over the next two days. The leading edge of the heat, a warm front will interact with a late-night jet stream to bring clusters of storms to life after sunset and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The corridor of storms is a region that meteorologist call a “rim of fire” pattern. The region where big storm complexes thrive around the periphery of heat. With a renewed threat of one or two complexes the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has out looked a portion of the state under a ‘slight’ risk of severe storms and even higher area of ‘moderate’ risk later tonight and overnight.

The thinking is that when the complex(es) get going they will dive south and southeast lasting through sunrise bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and intense lightning. We will be monitoring trends rest of the evening. Be sure to check back on-air and on line for an update.

HOTTEST HEAT INDEX IN YEARS

We are just getting into the heat Monday with a high of 91°, the first of the year officially in Indianapolis, the measure of moisture in the air surged to some of the highest we’ve had in years. In facr. the heat index rrached 105° in Indianapolis for the first time in 10 years, July 2012. Last year we had a total of three days reach a heat index of 100°, we may have four days this week alone.

Two dozen states are under some form of heat advisory including excessive heat warnings in southern and northern Indiana. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon may break records for the dates, each of 94° but produce a heat index of 105° to 110°.

Relief from the humidity may not arrive unit late Thursday or early Friday and at this distance it looks to be a more refreshing brand of air for the weekend. Longer range charts are hinting at resurgent heat early next week.