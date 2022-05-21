The weather has already been active across central Indiana this Saturday morning. The initial round of showers and thunderstorms arrived in our northwestern counties shortly after 6 AM and were below the severe weather criteria. The storms still produced 40 MPH winds, small hail, and heavy rain too. Round one impacted Lafayette, Delphi, and Logansport. The storms weakened as they progressed into the Ft. Wayne area.

The second round raced into western Indiana around 9 AM and were strong as they quickly moved over Vigo and Vermillion counties. Wave #2 also started to weaken as the line approached the Indy metro. The cloud cover and rain-cooled air from the first round made the atmosphere “less charged” and the storms lost their strength overtime.

Thankfully, only sprinkles were reported at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from the second round of thunderstorm activity. The rainfall from this morning and the additional clouds over north-central Indiana means that the threat for severe weather will lessen for areas north of I-70.

However, a third round of storms is on the way and this squall line is strengthening as it slides northeast and gets close to our western border. Based on satellite imagery, clouds are breaking apart and atmosphere is getting charged over southern Indiana. The strongest storms will develop south of I-70. Bloomington, Columbus, and Richmond are included in that zone.

A slight risk for severe weather still exists over a large portion of central Indiana. With all the outdoor events, including qualifications at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it is important to have ways to stay on top of the weather and receive alerts. Stay tuned for updates from the Weather Team at FOX59.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and tonight. Most of the showers will exit central Indiana early tomorrow morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures will become cooler and more comfortable. Highs will peak into the upper 60s for Pole Day at IMS.