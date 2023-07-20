The ingredients were there but big storms failed to erupt Thursday. Severe storms are no longer a threat

Per data gathered by aircraft inbound and outbound of Indianapolis International Airport – a warm layer aloft was detected and developed aiding in the suppression of the strong and severe thunderstorms. The environment (ingredients) were highly suitable for storms and the potential for severe ones, but the presence of this feature really did a number on the storms and the ability of the to grow tall and more dangerous.

UPDATE 9PM

What storms were about, are still running into what is called CIN – Convective Inhibition. This ‘capping’ feature is a warm, dry layer of air about 5,000 feet up in the atmosphere and prevented storms from really building. This cap will increase rest of the evening and only local heavy downpours will be the main impact. A cold front will settle south ending an real rain before midnight and winds will shift northwest. Behind the front, the humidity will drop sharply.

JUST IN – the severe thunderstorm watch has been cancelled for most of central Indiana just after 9:30pm Thursday.

COOL OFF

While much of the Nation sizzles, we are trending 3° cooler than last summer to-date. The upper-air pattern is what meteorologists call a “Northwest Flow”. Upper winds are directed in from the northwest and delivers storm clusters since the start of the month. Frequent shots of milder air follow rainfall and that is what we will get into starting Friday.

Watch out, next week shows hints that for the first time all summer the HOT DOME expands and brings the HOTTEST AIR of the season here. Stay tuned