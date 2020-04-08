Storm threat this evening; chillier days ahead

Remain weather aware this evening as we are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. After another very mild, sunny day, a strong cold front will sweep across the state, kicking up showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it.

The timing on this system brings a line of storms into the state just after the 7 O’clock hour Wednesday evening and moves it out of here by midnight. Our wind shift has lowered the dew point from the slightly humid conditions we were at on Tuesday and we’ll see an even bigger drop by tomorrow morning, after this next cold front brings a much drier airmass to the area.

The primary storm threat tonight will be damaging winds. However, dynamics exist for the threats of hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Widespread power outages may also result out of these storms.

This front will also bring an end to the warm temperatures we’ve been experiencing the last few days. The warmth will be swept away late this evening as we settle back into a pattern that brings below average temperatures to the state, with many days only reaching the 50s while several nights will drop back to the lower 30s.