The early evening turned quite busy for portions of Indiana as a textbook Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) moved through the region. It prompted a few Tornado Warnings and a couple of Severe T-Storm Warnings to be issued, especially for areas north of Indianapolis.

You can see via the storm reports image below where the heaviest rain totals fell. Some spots northwest of Indianapolis in Benton and Tippecanoe Counties saw isolated amounts of 4-5″+ of rain with localized flooding. Indianapolis officially didn’t get a drop of rain. There was some wind damage also reported near Terre Haute and larger hailstones near Elwood.

Rainfall from Saturday’s Storms

Rainfall with official NWS Storm Reports

A few lingering showers overnight will remain sub-severe as the tornado watch expired early. Once this system gets out of here, most of Sunday will be dry ahead of our next round of storms that are currently moving into Nebraska and Iowa. See the radar imagery below.

Satellite/Radar 11:25 p.m. Saturday

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, still a big muggy with highs near 80°. The daytime will remain dry and we’ll see how the storms west evolve as they move southeast. Places Indianapolis and south are in a level two Slight Risk for severe storms late Sunday and into Monday morning. The biggest threats look to be heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. This round of storms has a much lower tornado threat.

It will all depend on how the atmosphere recovers following our storms this evening and if we break into any sunshine. If we see the sun, the quicker the atmosphere will have a chance to recover and turn unstable. If we don’t, the severe threat overall goes down for Sunday night. We will have cooler temperatures but the moist-filled air will stick around.

We are thinking this will be a later Sunday evening event that will likely go into the overnight hours. We will update the timing as we go through the day but anytime after 9-10 p.m. from west to east with the line reaching Indy Metro closer to midnight.

As it moves through Indiana, it will weaken but the wrap-around low will give us scattered showers for the majority of Monday before more pleasant weather sets in for Tuesday. The slideshow below goes in time from Sunday night through the day Monday.