For the sixth time in 2023, the Indianapolis International Airport reached a high of 90°. Combined with the high dew points, it felt quite muggy outside across the region. Luckily, we are in for a well-deserved break with comfortable dew points coming for at least a couple of days. This is all on the horizon with an approaching cold front that will bring some spots more showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight.

Thanks to low storm energy values and wind shear in our atmosphere, the storms currently in Illinois will diminish in coverage and intensity as they march on east. The Storm Prediction Center has removed the Indianapolis area from any severe risks. Instead, northwest Indiana and western Indiana remain under a level one marginal risk for severe weather. Those spots could see an isolated high wind gust and some small hail. Overall for Central Indiana, our rain chances tonight are scattered.

After the front moves through, our dew points will drop rather quickly starting Thursday. While a few showers are possible early, the afternoon will see clearing skies and dropping dew points. Highs Thursday will approach the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be near 60° and dew points will be in similar territory. We may see some fog at times Thursday morning and Friday morning but open your windows and give your A/C units a well-deserved break at night.

Friday by far is the winner of the next several with highs in the mid-80s and widespread sunshine. The humidity levels will remain in comfortable territory too. Starting Saturday, scattered storm chances return to the forecast and will remain each day into next week. While the rain chances do exist, dry hours are promised each day. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s this weekend will continue next week.