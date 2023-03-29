INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and strong thunderstorms arrive in Indiana by Friday morning.

Quick Thursday planner

Showers and storms Friday morning

Rain showers start off early Friday morning. This could make for a difficult morning commute with reduced visibility and gusty winds at times. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday morning as we prepare for even stronger storms into the afternoon and evening.

Strong storms Friday evening

Make sure you are prepared and have a way to receive breaking weather alerts. Strong storms are expected throughout central Indiana Friday. Severe winds, excessive rainfall and lightning are all potential threats within this system. Showers will be present all day Friday, and continue well after sunset. We are currently expecting the strongest storms to be in the evening hours.

Gusty winds Friday

Sustained winds may be in excess of 30 mph on Friday and early Saturday. This means we are expecting even stronger wind gusts into Friday, especially in within thunderstorms of this upcoming system. Now is a good time to secure loose items in the yard!

Additional rainfall

We’re expecting anywhere from half an inch to three quarters of an inch of additional rainfall through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible within heavy thunderstorms.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast