Storms moving out, refreshing air moving in

It’s been an active and wind-whipped Wednesday as severe storms blew through Central Indiana. A front passing this afternoon helped trigger scattered thunderstorm activity. These raced to the northeast at a quick 70 mph! Numerous reports of trees toppled over came from Tipton, Howard, Miami and Grant counties.

Windy conditions from Tuesday have carried over into Wednesday, where we’ve been dealing with winds gusting above 30 mph most of the day. By 4 PM, much of the area was recording wind gusts above 40 mph. Indianapolis recorded a peak wind gust just shy of 50 mph.

We’re in the clear now as storms are on the exit Wednesday afternoon. We’ll continue with breezy and mainly dry conditions for the evening. Humidity is dropping and refreshing, drier air is moving in. Tropical moisture is being swept away and we’re already seeing dew point temperatures that have dropped more than 15-degrees in our western counties.

The drier air spreads east overnight and we’re shaping up for a very sunny stretch of weather. Rain chances are almost non-existant as we move through the weekend into the following week. A few spotty showers are possible on Saturday, but most will remain dry. If your lawn is starting to look a little brown already, you’ll need to get the sprinkler going.