Storms overnight; Very windy Monday

A powerful storm system is sweeping the states.

To our northwest, winter weather alerts stretch from Nebraska to northern Wisconsin and Michigan. Meanwhile, severe storms are wreaking havoc to our south.

Take a look at these storms reports that show an abundant amount of snow, hail, wind damage and tornado reports. Sadly, some of these tornadoes were VERY strong. Needless to say, it’s been an active weather day this Easter.

A few strong storms will be possible here, late tonight, with the main threat being damaging winds. However, an isolated severe storm is possible, particularly in our southern counties. That threat comes during the overnight hours as rain builds back in and instability rises again, ahead of the approaching cold front.

The strong low pressure system will track across central Indiana as it moves northeast into southern Canada Monday morning. It will leave behind a strong pressure gradient in it’s tracks, creating a VERY windy start to the week for us. Much of the region is under some sort of alert for winds come Monday morning. The entire state of Indiana is under a Wind Advisory that will go in effect for Central Indiana on Monday at 5 AM and last through 8 PM.

Winds will likely be sustained out of the west between 25 – 35 with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally higher wind gusts are possible. These will be non-thunderstorm related winds, but can still cause damage to trees and power outages. Travel may also be difficult, especially for those in high profile vehicles.

The polar branch of the jet stream is making a strong southerly dive. The likes of which, was absent most of winter. A strong cold front passes across Indiana with this storm system and we’re in for an extended cold spell. Many mornings could see frost or freeze warnings issued this week as temperatures dive into the lower 30s and upper 20s. The afternoons aren’t much better, with temperatures running 15 to 20-degrees below average.