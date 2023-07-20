Clouds are returning to the area this morning, along with a large jump in dew points. Expect a very humid start out-the-door while temperatures hover in the lower 70s. Mainly dry conditions are expected through the early morning, but we can’t rule out a few spotty showers.

This afternoon, mostly cloudy skies will be expected to develop slowly as temperatures steadily climb into the middle to upper 80s! The combination of heat, higher dew points, and an approaching cold front will prompt storm activity across the state. Some storms will push close to severe status in the unstable air and a few warnings will be possible. A slight risk for the state could put us back into the threat of damaging winds, larger hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning! Be aware of the changes throughout the day and be sure to download our free weather authority app to receive warnings for your area. For now, the best chances for severe weather will likely fall in a window between 4 and 9 pm.

By late this evening (after 9:00 pm), storms will begin to wind down with the passage of a front as cooler and drier air (lower dew points) enters the state.

Friday is shaping up to be a nice day, under a mix of clouds and sun, along with a more refreshing northwesterly breeze. My pick of the (work)week.

The weekend looks solid, with a very weak shower chance up north on Saturday, as highs remain slightly below the seasonal average of 85°. Sunday could bring a higher shower/storm chance by the afternoon, but still limited in coverage.