Storms & wind exit with a warmer return on Sunday

Strong to severe storms swept through the state last night producing widespread damaging wind across the state. Luckily the worst of the weather, including a few strong tornadoes, occurred outside of the Hoosier State. Still, minor damage was reported across the area as a result of strong winds.

The rest of today was quite chilly with wind chill values in the 20s. Wind gusts were in the 40s as the storm system exited our region and cooler, drier air has taken its place. Wind will begin to die down overnight and our sky will remain clear.

Tomorrow we’ll see a quick turn around as bright and sunny weather dominates the day. High pressure to our southwest will move east of us and this will help restore a mild southerly flow of air. With this change in place and the abundantly sunny sky, temperatures should have the opportunity to rebound into the mid to upper 40s! This will be just the start of a fast warming trend that will continue into the new week.