Stormy at times before cool change arrives!

A humid start to the workweek, while dry weather holds for most during the morning rush hour. The arrival of a cold front, plus, daytime heating will help to prompt showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Some areas have the potential to receive .25″ to .50″ of rainfall, but under a heavier storm 1″ could easily fall. No severe weather expected at this time. Highs later today should reach near 80° in most locations, remaining below the seasonal average.

Rain chances fall off tomorrow, as cooler, less humid air sinks into the state! This drop into cooler air is created by a buckle (trough) in the current jet stream flow. This buckle is directly connected to Tropical Storm Isaias charging up the eastern seaboard. As the storm runs north, it’s energy is actually slowing the movement of weather patterns locally, putting us in a cool pool of air! A taste of fall is in the air…

As Isaias weakens and pulls into the north Atlantic by late week, warmer weather will return to normal for us by Friday and through the weekend.