Stormy end to winter; Severe weather threat increases as temperatures surge

Rain is easing up this evening and while the rain may not be falling for much of the night it will be damp with some drizzle and fog. Our attention turns to a more potent storm for the final day of winter.

A strengthening low pressure (storm) will swing toward central Indiana Thursday elevating temperatures, produces gusty winds and brings the threat for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong or severe. Below a break down of what to expect Thursday.

SEVERE WEATHER

Rain-free time ends as a warm front lifts north overnight. There is a potential for two rounds of thunderstorms Thursday. The FIRST arrives as 'elevated' storms ahead of more unstable air and warm front. Often hail producers but some twist possible with a tornado threat embedded in these storms. We could have severe storm warnings issued during these storms midday or early afternoon.

After a initial round of storms, a lull is expected for many hours of rain-free and warm time Thursday. Temperatures will surge, reaching the upper 60s and even nearing/surpassing 70-degrees in some locations. However, more unstable air comes with the warmth. Better ingredients for potential severe storms & a tornado threat emerge later in the day and through 12 am.

I'm posting below the timeline of storms Thursday, the snapshot of the short-range HRRR model instability forecast. Also the next image is a ensemble forecast from the Storm Prediction Center's SREF model of 'tornado ingredients'. This represents the most favorable axis of tornado activity given all factors within the forecast, hence the "ingredients" . That probability is most favorable in and around south-west central and southwest Indiana late Thursday.

The severe weather potential expands into central Indiana Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center included a 'enhanced' risk for severe storms here.

For the first time since late August a, SEVERE WEATHER WATCH BOX may be required.

Be prepared! We have not had a tornado WARNING issued in central Indiana since mid-June. Refresher courses should be conducted starting tonight. HAVE A PLAN IN PLACE.

Be sure to tune in tonight for the latest updates on FOX59 News​.