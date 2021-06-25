Stormy pattern sets up over central Indiana

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have arrived in central Indiana this Friday morning. Since midnight, the heaviest rain has impacted west and northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Some locations have already received more than a half inch of rain as of 10 a.m. since midnight. This is only the beginning of a stormy weather pattern.

Multiple waves of thunderstorms will travel over the state today. At times, the heavy rain may lead to flash flooding and reduced visibility. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for northwest Indiana through 8 a.m. The watch includes the cities of Logansport, Monticello, and Lafayette.

More than two inches of rain is possible. Some spots may even see closer four inches, especially locations that ends up under a series of downpours. A couple thunderstorms may become strong with an isolated severe weather threat this afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorm chances will linger through the overnight and into Saturday. However, there will be many more dry hours in the mix this weekend, which will help highs climb into the upper 80s.

Dew points in the lower 70s will keep a muggy feel in the atmosphere through the weekend. Heat indices in the lower 90s are also possible during peak heating Saturday and Sunday.